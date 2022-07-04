version 1.2 patch note

-
Lost Memory stage has been added
It is a mini stage that traces the old memories of the main character.
You can enter using coins and gold bars
-
The relationship between the main character and the white fox
Check out their stories in 'The Soul Mate'!
-
fix of existing stage
Tested from start to Ending.
Some fixes.
-
Bug fixes and optimizations
fix bugs,
Eliminate unnecessary resource loading,
Optimized maps and characters
-
When a bug is found,
As a forum, please report!
thank you :)
Changed files in this update