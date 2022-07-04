 Skip to content

NaGongGan update for 4 July 2022

version 1.2 patch note

Build 9054847

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Lost Memory stage has been added
    It is a mini stage that traces the old memories of the main character.
    You can enter using coins and gold bars

  2. The relationship between the main character and the white fox
    Check out their stories in 'The Soul Mate'!

  3. fix of existing stage
    Tested from start to Ending.
    Some fixes.

  4. Bug fixes and optimizations
    fix bugs,
    Eliminate unnecessary resource loading,
    Optimized maps and characters

  5. When a bug is found,
    As a forum, please report!

thank you :)

