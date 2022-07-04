v0.5.1.C - Knight, Wizard and Warrior class skills buffed!

Today's patch fixes a glitch with the Ghost Strike skill and also balances out a few other stats and mechanics, including making some class skills more powerful!

Enjoy, Oli

V 0.5.1.C ( July 4, 2022)

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where Ghost Strike did not include extra strength damage bonuses

• Lowered the base hit chance of all ranged bow attacks by 15%.

• Special class skills Warrior Strike and Honoured Salute now bypass armour.

• Knightly Resolve now also boosts your Defence by 10 for 4 turns.

• Magical Veins now increases total essence by 30%

• Agility / Charisma / Int and Vitality now increase hit chances by 0.75 per point ( down from 1)

• Arcane blast now scales with intellect to do more damage.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

• Fixed a bug where battle buttons would sometimes be off screen after Ghost Strike

• (Possible) fix for a bug where once you bought a higher level melee weapon than you owned, you could not swap weapons in battle

• Human AI now uses its special skill more judiciously