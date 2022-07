Share · View all patches · Build 9054631 · Last edited 4 July 2022 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Feature: New Wide Border Options

● Construct your favorite wide border! Choose a pattern, pattern color, and stickers!

Feature: Attract Mode

● Character statistics and demonstrations will now play continuously while the Title Screen displays the "Press Start" message

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where UCHUZINE Uchu Ball would sometimes not collide with a close opponent when shooting to the left