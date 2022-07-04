 Skip to content

StarBallMadNess update for 4 July 2022

1.9.4 Level Selector!

StarBallMadNess 1.9.4 is finally here. This update has been a long time coming, im happy to announce that a level selector within the GUI has been implemented. No more will you haft to click various keys to switch levels/reload levels. This function has been on the back burner for a long time, at last its finally here. Along with the level selector implementation. Levels have been reorganized for a more linear experience (Easiest - Hardest) Various aspects have also been tweaked and cleaned up. And just in time for the steam summer sale! StarBallMadNess is on sale for 65% off. Take advantage of the sale while you can. I wish you all an awesome summer and of course happy gaming!

ChangeLog

Level selector implemented

Levels that have been reordered and in what order
4-6
6-7
7-14
14-15
15-9
9-10
10-11
11-12
12-13
13-5
5-17
17-18
18-8

