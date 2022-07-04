Fret Smasher v0.33.2 A2

NEW SOUNDS!

This update marks the start of an overhaul for the sound design of Fret Smasher. Not only are we updating all existing sounds, but we're adding in some new ones too including gameplay notifications, highway in & out, ready up, and so much more!

In addition to new sounds being added, Themes can also utilize the new sound clips. For information about theme making and sounds, open the theme template folder in the game's directory.

Make sure you join our Discord server if you have any feedback on the new sounds or would like to suggest anything regarding the sound design.

Change-log:

ADDITIONS

NEW Sounds | Menu navigation, ready up, gameplay notifications, highway in/out, highway fail, full combo, and achievement/unlocks!

NEW For Themes - Sprite Pivot | Adjust a sprite's pivot position in your themes.

NEW For Themes - Sounds | Added Highway in/out, pause, and notifications.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with missed notes still be visible after rewinding.

Fixed an issue with practice mode menu appearing during the loading screen.

Fixed an issue with the resolution key on the .chart format not reading the value correctly if written as a string.

Fixed an issue with section names in practice going over the button canvas.

Fixed an issue with selecting "Restart Section" in practice resetting the personal best values.

Fixed an error with with our audio library that occurs when a song is missing audio stems for the active instrument.

ADJUSTMENTS