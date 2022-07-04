Patch Notes for v.1.0.6a and Workshop

Hello Wardens, summer fireworks are happening here outside right now, but pay no mind to what's going outside and focus on subjugating those inmates! ːkarrynWardenː

Karryn's Prison has been updated to v.1.0.6a, and with it tentatively brings Steam Workshop access. However, because Karryn's Prison is using the RPGMaker MV engine, with one exception only, workshop mods will NOT automatically activate even after you subscribe to them. Anyone looking to upload to the Workshop will need to provide instructions in their mods for the end users on how to use their mod.

Mod authors who are interested in uploading their mods to the workshop for Karryn's Prison should use these guides as reference:

English: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1652790708

Chinese: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2597237920

Make sure you set the appid to ours which is 1619750. ːkarrynGlassesː

With that all said, there is one exception in the Workshop that will automatically work once you've subscribed and downloaded it, and that is the Chinese translation mod:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2829701779

I know our Chinese fans have been waiting for an official localization. It's still being worked on, and it's not finished yet. ːtonkinBulliedː I know there are some people upset that the Chinese localization is not finished yet, personally I don't think it's justified since our Chinese team have been working hard on it, but I also know that there has been an unofficial fan translation available. So I've contacted the mod author and gotten them to upload their mod to the Workshop, and then I've personally spent time implementing part of the mod into the game so that anyone can safely and easily get the Chinese translation mod working for the game with just one click on Steam.

Once again, note that this is an unofficial fan translation, and we are still working on an official version with our Chinese team, but in meantime, I hope that I've made it easier for all our loyal Chinese fans on Steam to be able to enjoy Karryn's Prison in Chinese! ːkarrynComfyː

Once you've subscribed to the Chinese mod and it's downloaded on Steam, you can change the language in the ingame settings to Chinese!

In addition, v.1.0.6a features an experimental code to fix slowdowns that happen in the later waves of Endless Battles. Let me know if they work for you or not! ːkarrynGlassesː

Discord: https://discord.gg/Zb7gG3u

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remtairy