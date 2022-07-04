Update #1 is available now

Hello everyone,

We have our first patch ready, and available to download now for Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. The patch contains the following fixes and improvements:

Added missing audio and text localization (video localization to come in a later patch). Set your language in the Game Options

Added missing subtitle credits

Fixed possible deadlocks and memory leaks

Fixed various menus not responding to resolution changes

Fixed menu sliders sound loop when dragged with the mouse

Fixed Borderless Window setting on PC not sticking

Added Game Option to disable widescreen borders

Added Game Option to change in-game brightness

Fixed McCoy not being able to walk freely in certain rooms (eg. Outside Runciter’s)

Fixed subtitles not displaying during outtakes

Fixed outtakes not playing at 60fps

Fixed fog not rendering correctly in certain rooms (eg. Chinatown)

Fixed McCoy clipping into vehicles in RC03

Fixed green flicker during transitions

Fixed items not displaying after loading a savegame

Fixed Esper crash when zooming out via the preview thumbnail

Fixed various KIA issues

It used to be difficult to tell which page you were on in the kia, now the currently selected kia page should be called out in the top row of buttons.

The kia "cursor hover" state was not different enough for you to tell where your cursor was, now there's been an additional pass on it to make it much more obvious.

Individual clue privacy when using the kia privacy addon was not obvious, now every private clue has a unique icon next to it, along with a background highlight.

Enhanced graphics for KIA upgrade and suspect silhouettes

Keyboard shortcuts can no longer open the KIA during cutscenes

Fixed incorrect colors in localized subtitles

Fixed subtitles changing interface language

Fixed audio volume changing during scene transitions

Player personality (conversation choices) can be changed ingame

Difficulty achievements are retroactive.

Thanks for being patient with us while we deal with these issues. We'd also like to share what we have planned for the next patch:

A toggle between the original and our Enhanced Edition videos,

Video localization for the intro, and outtakes,

Improvements to the User Interface and Menus,

Improvements to make longer KIA clues legible

Improvements to the controls, making them more obvious and consistent across the game

Improvements to pathfinding

Improvements to the Police Maze

We hope you enjoy the update, and our sneak peak into what's to come. Thank you.

Daniel G.

Nightdive Studios.