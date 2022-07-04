Update #1 is available now

Hello everyone,
We have our first patch ready, and available to download now for Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. The patch contains the following fixes and improvements:
- Added missing audio and text localization (video localization to come in a later patch). Set your language in the Game Options
- Added missing subtitle credits
- Fixed possible deadlocks and memory leaks
- Fixed various menus not responding to resolution changes
- Fixed menu sliders sound loop when dragged with the mouse
- Fixed Borderless Window setting on PC not sticking
- Added Game Option to disable widescreen borders
- Added Game Option to change in-game brightness
- Fixed McCoy not being able to walk freely in certain rooms (eg. Outside Runciter’s)
- Fixed subtitles not displaying during outtakes
- Fixed outtakes not playing at 60fps
- Fixed fog not rendering correctly in certain rooms (eg. Chinatown)
- Fixed McCoy clipping into vehicles in RC03
- Fixed green flicker during transitions
- Fixed items not displaying after loading a savegame
- Fixed Esper crash when zooming out via the preview thumbnail
- Fixed various KIA issues
- It used to be difficult to tell which page you were on in the kia, now the currently selected kia page should be called out in the top row of buttons.
- The kia "cursor hover" state was not different enough for you to tell where your cursor was, now there's been an additional pass on it to make it much more obvious.
- Individual clue privacy when using the kia privacy addon was not obvious, now every private clue has a unique icon next to it, along with a background highlight.
- Enhanced graphics for KIA upgrade and suspect silhouettes
- Keyboard shortcuts can no longer open the KIA during cutscenes
- Fixed incorrect colors in localized subtitles
- Fixed subtitles changing interface language
- Fixed audio volume changing during scene transitions
- Player personality (conversation choices) can be changed ingame
- Difficulty achievements are retroactive.
Thanks for being patient with us while we deal with these issues. We'd also like to share what we have planned for the next patch:
- A toggle between the original and our Enhanced Edition videos,
- Video localization for the intro, and outtakes,
- Improvements to the User Interface and Menus,
- Improvements to make longer KIA clues legible
- Improvements to the controls, making them more obvious and consistent across the game
- Improvements to pathfinding
- Improvements to the Police Maze
We hope you enjoy the update, and our sneak peak into what's to come. Thank you.
Daniel G.
Nightdive Studios.
