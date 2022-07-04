Planet S Version 0.1.1

Hi everyone! This patch addresses a couple of issues related to trade routes, some multiplayer desync issues and a number of small things.

DISCLAIMER:

Please check your trade routes after this update because you might have to reassign your spaceships to each trade route. This is caused by a bug we are fixing with this patch.

General:

Fixed a crash when deconstructing a spaceship that was previously assigned to a trade route

Fixed a crash when loading a savegame on rare occasions related to trade routes

Fixed spaceships being assigned to a different than expected trade route after loading a savegame

Multiplayer:

Fixed a potential desync after placing a building

Fixed a potential desync when assigning a spaceship to a trade route

Fixed an issue that prevented players from joining a lobby with a savegame that was just created (Lobby is full)

UI:

The tooltip for toggling the transfer direction the the trade routes menu now shows you the direction (load/unload)

~ Swapped out the icons of the toggle transfer direction button to be more clear and understandable (We would appreciate your feedback)

~ Decreased the time it takes for tooltips to show up (500ms before, now 250ms)

~ Tweaked the height of the chat frame so that it no longer overlaps with the trade routes menu

Fixed a very rare crash when dismissing a notification

Fixed an issue that caused the balance breakdown tooltip to show floating point numbers

Fixed a missing translation for game_pauseTradeRoute

We hope that this patch fixes your issues in case you had any!

TeamJA