This update comes with an important announcement.

There's a new DLC in the works. This DLC will be the third for this game.

Once the DLC is launched, the game will go "Free to Play"

For all of you who already bought the game, it will be important to open the game after the patch, and complete a very easy quest, that will provide you with a permanent item.

This quest item will allow you to tame the merchant dog (Rex) for free, once the DLC is out in Fall 2022.

Rex brings an all new dimension to the game.

He warns you of incoming spiders, attacks your enemies and can even find hidden objects.

To start the quest immediately, go meet Rex, in the merchant area.

Enjoy!