3D lobby update

Welcome to the new lobby

The main menu does no longer exist, when you load up the game you will be loaded into the safehouse.

there will be no change to variables, so any saved variables (level, quest) will not be effected by this update

when the safe house loads an online session is NOT created, you must walk up to the board and start session from there the invite friends and other online buttons will be visible, so you can invite friends, see names etc

we have fixed a bug that would allow players to see highlighted options across the map at ridiculous lengths, seeing them through walls slightly is not a bug, that's a feature

we have fixed a bug that would allow a player to occasionally get soft locked by opening the inventory (normally after getting downed)

we have fixed multiple locations where Beelzebub could get stuck / freeze in place ( Mainly the Catacombs)

and many other optimisation features, if you need to report bugs or suggest ideas for the game let us know over at the discord where we are building an amazing community!

https://discord.gg/heTx4tXtCw