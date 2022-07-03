Update 0.1.3

Hello Wardens, we have plenty of features that we have implemented and others that we have started working on:

-Added in a Main Menu where you can select your game mode.

-We have started adding the local multiplayer versus system. Try it out with your friends! Only 2 players, and no arena skills yet.

-Cloning system dropdown menus were changed to make them more understandable.

-Some refining to the fighting system and fighter AI to make commands more effective.

-Started adding controller support, it's not 100% yet, might have some bugs as we haven't tested with all controllers, specially on the ARENA and FIGHT screens.

-Started adding a localization system.

-Other bug fixes and small improvements.