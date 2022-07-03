Progress Update to Version 0.6.070322

This update contains more quality of life tweaks, some balance changes, and our first seasonal event! In a similar fashion to the last update, this one encompasses changes where I focused on getting more of the story done. However, I'm on the home stretch and wanted to get an update out this weekend.

My reasoning for this is simple. The next update will be official beta. The game will still remain in Early Access but I'll be moving into the beta stage.

This beta will include the ENTIRE first campaign. That is 20 missions in all ready to be played from start to finish. Changes pending of course. There will be tweaks and adjustments and maybe even additions and removal before official launch but the beta is a pretty important stage for testing and review.

Another thing that will be happening is that I'll begin work on Campaign 2.

Campaign 2 is significant because campaign 2 will affect a major change in how the game is played. Where C1 is focused on a linear story that aims to introduce the player to the Frontiers Reach Universe, C2 is intended to be a revenge story that takes place across a dynamic campaign played out across the war for frontier worlds on a galactic map aboard the Heliosiren. I've already started initial design work and have some ideas but it will be some time before this is ready.

For now I leave with you more imagery as I enjoy a holiday on my side of the globe and then head back to work.

Stay safe out there pilots!