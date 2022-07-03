Patch 1.0.7d - Wheels Up - Hotfix

PERFORMANCE
I'm hoping to further improve performance on the game with this update, from vehicles to zombies and more, before these objects didn't have LODs, now they do. I'm hoping this will further improve FPS for people.
CONTENT/FEATURES:
*New harvestable object - scrap metal, look for burnt/rusted vehicles that have the same models as the driveable vehicles
CHANGES:
- Swinging your melee weapon now produces noise, zombies will now react when hit them from behind
- Item tooltip shows what type of item it is (eg. Medkit will say 'Medical')
- Improved Ice cream truck vendor loot
- Thirst doesn't go down as fast
- If you've already successfully inputted code for the door, you won't have to input it again
- Improved ammo loot
- Increased noise generated from footsteps (Crouching is not affected)
- Revolvers don't need multiple mags to reload it, as long as you have a 'speedloader' in the weapon, you just need ammo in your inventory, same applies to shotguns (More work still needs to be done on this but this is just the first pass)
- Increased reverse of damaged sedan
- Adjustments to loot tables
- A lot of behind the scenes code changed, added and improved, could help with inventory issues
- Increase times that jet and airdrop events can happen
- Reduced spread on Benelli M4
- Increased AKM and Vector fire rate
- Removed check for floor when exiting a vehicle
BUG FIXES:
- Can no longer roll when vaulting
- Fixed ADS after rolling/vaulting
- Weapons won't show for example 30/31 ammo
- Exit vehicle even if AI in way
- Fixed photo mode doesn't hide equipped items and rotation of player if aiming
- Vendor exploits
- Fail safe adding for bunker code generation
- Fix for zombies pushing against vehicle making it impossible to move
As well, thank you for all the reviews. I really want to make this the best it can be. However, just a warning for the future which I'll post about again, in September for 2 weeks I wont be able to develop the game. After those 2 weeks, everything will go back to normal. Thanks!
