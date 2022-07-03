Patch 1.0.7d - Wheels Up - Hotfix

PERFORMANCE

I'm hoping to further improve performance on the game with this update, from vehicles to zombies and more, before these objects didn't have LODs, now they do. I'm hoping this will further improve FPS for people.

CONTENT/FEATURES:

*New harvestable object - scrap metal, look for burnt/rusted vehicles that have the same models as the driveable vehicles

CHANGES:

Swinging your melee weapon now produces noise, zombies will now react when hit them from behind

Item tooltip shows what type of item it is (eg. Medkit will say 'Medical')

Improved Ice cream truck vendor loot

Thirst doesn't go down as fast

If you've already successfully inputted code for the door, you won't have to input it again

Improved ammo loot

Increased noise generated from footsteps (Crouching is not affected)

Revolvers don't need multiple mags to reload it, as long as you have a 'speedloader' in the weapon, you just need ammo in your inventory, same applies to shotguns (More work still needs to be done on this but this is just the first pass)

Increased reverse of damaged sedan

Adjustments to loot tables

A lot of behind the scenes code changed, added and improved, could help with inventory issues

Increase times that jet and airdrop events can happen

Reduced spread on Benelli M4

Increased AKM and Vector fire rate

Removed check for floor when exiting a vehicle

BUG FIXES:

Can no longer roll when vaulting

Fixed ADS after rolling/vaulting

Weapons won't show for example 30/31 ammo

Exit vehicle even if AI in way

Fixed photo mode doesn't hide equipped items and rotation of player if aiming

Vendor exploits

Fail safe adding for bunker code generation

Fix for zombies pushing against vehicle making it impossible to move

As well, thank you for all the reviews. I really want to make this the best it can be. However, just a warning for the future which I'll post about again, in September for 2 weeks I wont be able to develop the game. After those 2 weeks, everything will go back to normal. Thanks!