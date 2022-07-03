Players may now choose to alter their glove sizes between small and XLarge. Larger glove sizes are more realistic / the default size we've been testing with was quite small (now the 'small' size). Users can now naturally cover more of their head when blocking and this should assist with the feeling that guards were previously too low to adequately cover. The new feature can be found in a dropdown under the settings menu.
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 3 July 2022
Small Update 0.60g - Glove Size Adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
