4 July 2022

The Slime can now split into two: Gold and Blue

To Split, just aim the Left and Right sticks (or WASD/IJKL) in opposite directions

To Merge, just move two slimes into eachother

Beating a level now requires both Slime Souls to be at the exit

The game's Cover Art has also been updated, thanks to Midjourney AI (and some amateur photo-bashing!)