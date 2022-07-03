 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stream Toys by Zokya update for 3 July 2022

Stream Toys has Been Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9053766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stream Toys is Live! The time has finally arrived! In celebration I have added some cool fire works effects that you can have on your plinker for FREE! Simply go to the stream toys web app at https://streamtoysgame.com and use the code "firework" to unlock it!

Features

  • Added "News" Section
  • Added Fireworks plinker effect

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug that was causing ant effects to show up as eggs? Your guess is as good as mine.

Notes

First ever game released! I am so pumped. Thank you all for your love and support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1535421
  • Loading history…
Depot 1535422
  • Loading history…
Depot 1535423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link