Stream Toys has Been Released!

Stream Toys is Live! The time has finally arrived! In celebration I have added some cool fire works effects that you can have on your plinker for FREE! Simply go to the stream toys web app at https://streamtoysgame.com and use the code "firework" to unlock it!



Features

Added "News" Section

Added Fireworks plinker effect

Bugs

Fixed a bug that was causing ant effects to show up as eggs? Your guess is as good as mine.

Notes

First ever game released! I am so pumped. Thank you all for your love and support!