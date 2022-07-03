Another gameplay overhaul

In order to please some polish guy who refunded the game because it was too hard, we decided to make the game even easier. My girlfriend had fun playing it for the first time in 2 years.

Added horizontal force when you are far away from the net.

Capped Y ball velocity to avoid waiting too much when it is high.

Ball indicator size now depends on the height where the ball is.

Ball is now lighter but more subject to gravity. This means you can hit it further but it will not float too much.

Prevent the ball from having too much speed when falling from a high place.

Made the walls bouncier so the ball is not stuck on it.

Added new lines for AI.

Made AI less talkative.

Enlarged smash radius.

Lowered bump upwards force.

Balanced smash services.