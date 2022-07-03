Summer fixes!

The chain trigger in Trilobite Tomb could be re-activated if returning there. This would cause the no-save to be activated, but nothing else happening.

Two quests would not dissappear from the journal when complete, if not talking to the wolf in Darkthroath.

Some static meshes had capsule collisions that could get the player character stuck. Have been replaced by box collisions.

The final boss could get zero speed when the difficulty slider was lowest.

The lighthouse in Deadwell has a rotating switch that could be re-triggered, resulting in strange behavior of the bridge it controlled.

Happy summer vacation!