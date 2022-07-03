EARLY ACCESS BUILD 27

What's new in this build is the support for Ranged and Close Combat weapons to have secondary damageType's, allowing for weapons that apply two kinds of damage - and optionally also apply Applied Effects, such as 'Poisoned' after being hit by the acid spit from Green Mushroom or striking a Monster using the 'Longsword - Flame of Nur' to apply 'Burning' on the target.
The chance for the Applied Effect triggering the target, no-matter if from primary damageType or secondary damageType, is a straight roll of 'damage done' vs 'Willpower'.
Another QoL improvement done - and inspired by a Youtube video of a play-through - is that any Attack Order done will now, if it is the last Order in the queue, automatically repeat if the Target is still alive.
This came about after noticing that several players was applying 'aimed shot' and other Ranged Attacks only once even though they had Action Points left to do more attacks, perhaps not noticing this or perhaps thinking that the attack would occur of this type until the target was defeated. So this has now been adjusted, to hopefully reduce the issues with players getting swamped by some Monsters and thinking there is nothing they can do about it.
Full Changelog
- Added support for secondary DamageType with chance of Applied Effects to Ranged Weapons and Close Combat Weapons
- Added AppliedEffect, UI icons and visual Effect for Burning state
- Added secondary damageType Fire for 'Longsword - Flame of Nur'
- Adjusted Ranged Attack order to repeat the order if it is the last in the order list and Target is alive
- Adjusted damage for Poison Mushroom Acid Spit from 20 to 12, while adding Poisioned effect chance
- Adjusted damage-amount to overcome to trigger Hurt, from Willpower x 2 to Willpower x 3
- Adjusted so cumulative damage from a tick is now only reported at minimum amount of 0.1 hp
- Adjusted damage text for any damage that is smaller than 1 hp to include one decimal
Changed files in this update