EARLY ACCESS BUILD 27

What's new in this build is the support for Ranged and Close Combat weapons to have secondary damageType's, allowing for weapons that apply two kinds of damage - and optionally also apply Applied Effects, such as 'Poisoned' after being hit by the acid spit from Green Mushroom or striking a Monster using the 'Longsword - Flame of Nur' to apply 'Burning' on the target.

The chance for the Applied Effect triggering the target, no-matter if from primary damageType or secondary damageType, is a straight roll of 'damage done' vs 'Willpower'.

Another QoL improvement done - and inspired by a Youtube video of a play-through - is that any Attack Order done will now, if it is the last Order in the queue, automatically repeat if the Target is still alive.

This came about after noticing that several players was applying 'aimed shot' and other Ranged Attacks only once even though they had Action Points left to do more attacks, perhaps not noticing this or perhaps thinking that the attack would occur of this type until the target was defeated. So this has now been adjusted, to hopefully reduce the issues with players getting swamped by some Monsters and thinking there is nothing they can do about it.

Full Changelog