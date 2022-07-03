Feud 1.8 has been released

Hello Feud players! We know it's been a little while; thank you so much for being patient with us. Today we've got a new update for you - this update's big features are mostly in the Android and iOS versions, but we've got some other quality-of-life improvements too for the PC crowd.

We've got a much larger update in the works and we're very excited to show it to you. Please look forward to that!

Here are the ch-ch-changes:

The language picker now shows the names of languages in their own language. That's a confusing sentence. You'll see what I mean.

We now ask for confirmation the first time you ever skip your turn. This is only really useful for new players but we think it'll help prevent confusion, bless them.

We've tweaked the settings menu a bit so it should be a little better organised.

Updated and tuned lots of things under the hood to keep everything ticking over smoothly.

As always, thank you for playing!