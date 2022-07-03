Feud 1.8 has been released

Hello Feud players! We know it's been a little while; thank you so much for being patient with us. Today we've got a new update for you - this update's big features are mostly in the Android and iOS versions, but we've got some other quality-of-life improvements too for the PC crowd.
We've got a much larger update in the works and we're very excited to show it to you. Please look forward to that!
Here are the ch-ch-changes:
- The language picker now shows the names of languages in their own language. That's a confusing sentence. You'll see what I mean.
- We now ask for confirmation the first time you ever skip your turn. This is only really useful for new players but we think it'll help prevent confusion, bless them.
- We've tweaked the settings menu a bit so it should be a little better organised.
- Updated and tuned lots of things under the hood to keep everything ticking over smoothly.
As always, thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update