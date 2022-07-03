V.0.1.19 - Hotfix!

-Added ability to auto turn on a wall/standing torch on during the night time if you walk near the torch. It will only turn on if there are burnable inside the torch and if you have the correct permissions on the item.

-Added ability to auto turn off a wall/standing torch on during the daytime if you walk near the torch and if you have the correct permissions on the item.

-Added a server check to make trees/mines/collectables destroy after 5 minutes to make sure all the ones left under map are destroyed. (Will be removed next update this is to fix current save).

-Added a new ranged attack for crabs, bubble which poisons a player.

-Added a new ranged attack for spiders, web which slows player down(less armor makes it not last as long).

-Added additional checks to building objects to ensure that buildings pieces are deleted on the map.

-Added a new ranged attack for dark knights, dark orb which hurts the player.

-Added a new ranged attack for bloodsucker, blood orb which poisons players.

-Added a new ranged attack for spriggans, poison ball.

-Added a new ranged attack for trolls, 3 ice shard roar.

-Added a new ranged attack for Automatons, magma shot.

-Added veggies to poison players who get too close.

-Added special food buffs for the hidden level veggies.

-Added ability for player to run faster when on paths only when not holding a weapon so tools, fists, water, etc.

-Fixed stuttering when casting.

-Fixed great shields not being able to be enchanted.

-Fixed great shields not costing more than a normal shield.

-Fixed shield and great shield repairs to not require a shield.

-Fixed normal shield enchanting recipes.

-Fixed lock not having a crafting requirement.

-Fixed UI issues with social menu.

-Fixed T3 furnace not providing light.

-Fixed lightning staff not being able to disassemble.

-Fixed disassembler requiring two clicks to turn on.

-Fixed an issue where trees/collectables were not deleting after being chopped down/collected. Could cause the save to get bloated and slow performance down.

-Fixed being able to equip the crossbow while sitting down.

-Fixed an issue where players were able to sometimes triple crit causing them to have large damage numbers.

-Fixed an issue where players could affect their crit more than just by the attribute points from luck and agility.

-Fixed an issue where ranged weapons could default do more damage than melee users due to different calculations. (Portions of the calculation was missing for ranged).

-Fixed Freeze resistance scaling off of poison armor instead of ice armor.

-Fixed Monsters applying status effects to things in its same faction.

-Fixed a bug which allowed for players to kill other players with summons on pve servers.

-Fixed a bug with steel fire throwing spears not returning once thrown.

-Fixed knight attacks sliding.

-Fixed throwing spears throwing past enemies.

-Fixed Summons in pve being able to attack buildings.

-Fixed spider boss stuttering on attack, had a range issue.

-Fixed carpets not being placed at right spot on foundations.

-Increased torch radius for wall and standing torches.

-Removed headshots.

-Tweaked lightmaps for better performance.

-Tweaked Bloodsucker to move faster.

-Tweaked staff melee attack to be slower.

-Tweaked Poison Dungeon Reaper Boss scythes to last twice as long.

-Tweaked rats to apply poison on touch.

-Tweaked dwellers to apply poison on touch.

-Tweaked AI to see further to their target to prevent ranged cheese.

-Tweaked AI to see further left and right so that their peripheral vision makes more sense.

-Tweaked base summon values lower and high summon values lower.