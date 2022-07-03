Update Notes for V0.2

Thanks to everyone for the feedback so far. It's been really great to see people enjoying the game, I'm over the moon!

I've been working on the first patch to address some of the more pressing issues. You can see what's changed below.

If you have any problems with this version, please let me know via the discussion board or on discord (https://discord.gg/wRGCUAr98r). You can revert to the previous version of the game by going to the game's properties in Steam, go to "Betas", and then select the "previous version" from the drop down menu. Each version of the game's build will be available there during the Early Access period.

I'm quite limited in my testing capacity, so please do let me know of any bugs or issues that you come across as it will certainly help to make the game better. 🙂

V0.2 Patch Notes: