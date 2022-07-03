Update Notes for V0.2

Thanks to everyone for the feedback so far. It's been really great to see people enjoying the game, I'm over the moon!
I've been working on the first patch to address some of the more pressing issues. You can see what's changed below.
If you have any problems with this version, please let me know via the discussion board or on discord (https://discord.gg/wRGCUAr98r). You can revert to the previous version of the game by going to the game's properties in Steam, go to "Betas", and then select the "previous version" from the drop down menu. Each version of the game's build will be available there during the Early Access period.
I'm quite limited in my testing capacity, so please do let me know of any bugs or issues that you come across as it will certainly help to make the game better. 🙂
V0.2 Patch Notes:
- Balanced energy consumption for scanning, shield and dash abilities.
- Fixed issue where energy modules would get refilled when trading other items at monoliths.
- Improved ladder placement. Aiming downwards should be easier/more intuitive now.
- Improved handling of ladder climbing, especially when next to two climbing ladders at the same time. Current climbing ladder is highlighted with yellow outline.
- Improved jumping: you can jump forward from standing still by pressing forward and jump at the same time.
- Added input remapping options in Input Settings menu.
- Added "Look Sensitivity" in Input Settings menu.
- Added "Camera Distance" option in Video Settings menu.
- Added "Tessellation Strength" option in Video Settings to allow better scaling on different systems.
- Added "Apply" buttons to relevant graphics options to avoid settings conflicts.
- Removed "Ray Traced Global Illumination" option from Video Settings due to artifacting.
- Modified graphics presets to accommodate changes.
- Fixed typo on upgrade "Acquire" button.
- Expanded Inventory display to prevent clipping of text in info box.
- Minor tweaks to visual effects and UI.
Changed files in this update