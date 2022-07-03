Version 0.759.2.1

Hello Executives,

Patch today fixes the following issues:

Turrets now re-aim faster once an enemy has been killed.

Death animations on most units now include vaporising.

Internal turrets will no longer shoot through the roof at incoming troop transports.

Protestor transports will no longer land on freight terminals.

Fixed navmesh issue in Cyborg assembler.

Can now choose AI team colour.

Can no longer submit empty bug reports.

Fixed issue with green position circles sometimes not going away.

Fixed issue with defend system stance where ships wouldn't follow the target.

AI's base now self destructs and destroys all units when CEO has been assassinated.

Improved end game experience.

Throwing a grenade in turret mode will not longer switch back to heavy weapons.

Fighter bay controls have been removed as not needed.

Fixed the vertical key not working on certain keyboards.

AI now builds large shipyards again.

More obvious now when waste tanks are full.

Waste facility needs to uses power.

Repair facility now uses 4 power.

Circle around waste facility now appears again.

I've seen a lot of interest in translating the game into different languages along with rebinding the keys due to different keyboard layouts so will be investigating the logistics of implementing this.

Cheers,

Rob