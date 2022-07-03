Update 12 is available!

A new accessory, a jukebox, a vortex and an achievement have been added.

I'm working on a new level that requires a lot of programming time and level design.

While waiting for this next major update, some new features are to be discovered:

-The smart armor is available for construction on the workbench

-A jukebox that will allow you to listen to the music of the game is available in the annex of the base

-A new wormhole has been modeled in the annex and will soon be available to explore new worlds

-A new Steam achievement is available

-Graphical optimization and correction of various bugs