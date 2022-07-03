Update 12 is available!

A new accessory, a jukebox, a vortex and an achievement have been added.
I'm working on a new level that requires a lot of programming time and level design.
While waiting for this next major update, some new features are to be discovered:
-The smart armor is available for construction on the workbench
-A jukebox that will allow you to listen to the music of the game is available in the annex of the base
-A new wormhole has been modeled in the annex and will soon be available to explore new worlds
-A new Steam achievement is available
-Graphical optimization and correction of various bugs
