Update, Version 20220703

English

##########Content#################

New item: Apologize Letter. (A consumable that drops an enemy's aggro towards the character that uses this item.)

This item may drop from many different human enemies.

The homeless and the crazed survivors shall now be less likely to drop scraps while more likely to drop useful items.

All areas outside the Unlucky-17 Motel are now accessible.

The shade-infected mercs shall now be correctly tagged as shade creatures during the encounter in the Church Hall.

Shade-infected mercs may now appear in the Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church. They will attack along with other shade creatures.

They now also drop generic shade-infected items.

##########System##################

Items may now have 3D printing blueprints attached to them. (Need more testing)

The enemy's target selection now follows the aggro system more strictly.

If an enemy's aggro was negative towards a character, when they get attacked by this character, their aggro shall reset back to a positive number. (You cannot bank and build up a negative aggro beforehand.)

##########DEBUG##################

Fixed a bug that mercenaries do not play their animation when they are hit by an attack. (It's caused by incorrect filenames.)

简体中文

##########Content#################

新物品：道歉信。（一种消耗品，可以降低一个敌人对于使用者的仇恨度。）

该物品可能由很多种类的人类敌人掉落。

无家可归者和发狂的幸存者现在掉落废铁的几率下降，有更高的几率掉落一些更有用的物品。

厄运13旅馆外部区域全部可以进入。

在教堂大厅遭遇的被暗影感染的佣兵现在会有正确的暗影生物的标签。

被暗影感染的佣兵现在会出现在王后镇教堂的内部房间，他们会和其它暗影生物一起发动攻击。

他们现在同样会掉落被暗影侵蚀的物品。

##########System##################

物品上现在可以带有3D打印的蓝图。（需要进一步测试。）

敌人选择攻击目标现在会更严格遵从仇恨系统。

如果敌人此前对某个角色的仇恨度是负数，在遭到该角色攻击后现在仇恨度会重置为正数。（所以，你无法事先对着敌人堆负仇恨。）

##########DEBUG##################

修复了佣兵因为文件名错误而不会播放受伤动作的Bug。