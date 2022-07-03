The big 2.2 update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9052691 · Last edited 3 July 2022 – 13:13:07 UTC by Wendy

The lkatest update includes over 3 years worth of improvements. And the existing game's backend server provider was shut down, and SuperTrucks has now been migrated to a new provider, with a large amount of updates!

Completely overhauled UI

Overhauled the in-game graphics

Updates to many of the tracks and textures

Loads of improvements to the physics, suspension and handling

AI improvements

Career mode expanded from 64 to 234 events. The first 117 events are in regular mode, and the next 117 are in hardcode mode.

Hardcore mode unlocks night racing

Added tarmac racing

Upgrade screen completely overhauled, no more dragging of cards

Added support for key/controller bindings

Too many other smaller improvements to mention

