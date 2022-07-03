 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SuperTrucks Offroad update for 3 July 2022

The big 2.2 update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9052691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The lkatest update includes over 3 years worth of improvements. And the existing game's backend server provider was shut down, and SuperTrucks has now been migrated to a new provider, with a large amount of updates!

  • Completely overhauled UI
  • Overhauled the in-game graphics
  • Updates to many of the tracks and textures
  • Loads of improvements to the physics, suspension and handling
  • AI improvements
  • Career mode expanded from 64 to 234 events. The first 117 events are in regular mode, and the next 117 are in hardcode mode.
  • Hardcore mode unlocks night racing
  • Added tarmac racing
  • Upgrade screen completely overhauled, no more dragging of cards
  • Added support for key/controller bindings
  • Too many other smaller improvements to mention

For the full announcement please see
https://steamcommunity.com/app/743830/discussions/0/3282573272841630460/

Changed files in this update

SuperTrucks Offroad Content Depot 743831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link