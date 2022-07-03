The big 2.2 update is live!

The lkatest update includes over 3 years worth of improvements. And the existing game's backend server provider was shut down, and SuperTrucks has now been migrated to a new provider, with a large amount of updates!
- Completely overhauled UI
- Overhauled the in-game graphics
- Updates to many of the tracks and textures
- Loads of improvements to the physics, suspension and handling
- AI improvements
- Career mode expanded from 64 to 234 events. The first 117 events are in regular mode, and the next 117 are in hardcode mode.
- Hardcore mode unlocks night racing
- Added tarmac racing
- Upgrade screen completely overhauled, no more dragging of cards
- Added support for key/controller bindings
- Too many other smaller improvements to mention
For the full announcement please see
https://steamcommunity.com/app/743830/discussions/0/3282573272841630460/
Changed files in this update