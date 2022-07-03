 Skip to content

Retail Royale update for 3 July 2022

Patch 1.1.0

Patch 1.1.0 · Build 9052597

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo, long time no see. I was gonna release this later but decided to withhold some big stuff for another time. Still a lot of great additions/fixes

Changes

  • You can now SKIP THE TUTORIAL (I'm working on a completely new tutorial that isn't shit btw)

  • Completely reworked matchmaking, you will actually get into games now!

  • Redone airdrops

    • All airdrops will stay hovering until they are knocked down with a prop
    • There is a chance of a second airdrop in a random zone before a last 3rd one in the center
    • Airdrops emit blue smoke
    • Airdrops aren't buggy as hell anymore

  • Re-balanced all melee weapons

  • Re-balanced a lot of loot tables

  • Added a 4th blueprint slot

  • Increased trampoline strength so you can once again get onto the rafters

  • Added fall damage for extreme heights (like the rafters)

  • You can now see your teammate on the compass

  • You can now see champions through walls

  • Reworked outline effects for items / players

  • Tweaked general stamina costs and the regeneration rate

  • Increased breaker dark zone size

  • Breakers are faster to flip

  • Dark zones now deal exponential damage depending on how deep you are inside one

  • Dark zone damage plays a sound now

  • Tweaked the Vampire and Drain upgrades

  • You can now set a custom spray image if it was initially blank

  • Increased movement inaccuracy for all ranged weapons

  • Made it harder to chain stun while making it easier to do a one-off stun

  • Decreased prop throw range

  • You can no longer be double-trapped in bear traps

  • You now get released from bear traps with explosions

  • Buffed explosive arrows

  • All loot spots have more lockers now but the amounts are different between spots

  • Changed some positions of supply crates in the center

  • Improved explosion effects

  • Reduced explosive barrel spawn chance and damage

  • Supply crates are now easier to spot

  • You don't regen stamina when charging a hit anymore

  • Nerfed shoving a bit

  • New Med-Station model (now called the Patch-Station)

  • Improved the usage of the Patch-Station

  • New (kinda bad) in-hand crafting animation with duct tape (still needs sounds and will probably be redone later)

  • You can now select a microphone device for voice chat

  • Nerfed revolver a bit

  • Various items like the revolver or nailgun will now have their dismantle cost scale with their capacity

  • Improvements to teaming detection

  • You can now report people in game with F1 and F2

  • Added a suspension system that can be used from our discord to suspend teamers

  • Toned down the anti-cheat since its kinda bad right now

  • Added bots back to custom games

Fixes

  • Possibly fixed all issues with Duos and Invitations
  • Fixed a lot of issues with effects like frenzy and blinding not working
  • Fixed trampolines become hard as hell to use after throwing one
  • Fixed revolver dealing double damage when you're the host in a custom game
  • Possible fix for tracker infinite ringing
  • Fixed getting stuck in supply crates
  • Fixed some issues with interaction and tooltips
  • Possible fix for being able to put an upgrade on anything
  • Fixed some interaction soft locks
  • Fixed visual bugs for upgrades
  • Fixed bots never detecting you
  • And a bunch of other fixes that I forgor to write down
