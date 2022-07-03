Patch 1.1.0

Yo, long time no see. I was gonna release this later but decided to withhold some big stuff for another time. Still a lot of great additions/fixes

Changes

You can now SKIP THE TUTORIAL (I'm working on a completely new tutorial that isn't shit btw)

Completely reworked matchmaking, you will actually get into games now!

Redone airdrops All airdrops will stay hovering until they are knocked down with a prop

There is a chance of a second airdrop in a random zone before a last 3rd one in the center

Airdrops emit blue smoke

Airdrops aren't buggy as hell anymore

Re-balanced all melee weapons

Re-balanced a lot of loot tables

Added a 4th blueprint slot

Increased trampoline strength so you can once again get onto the rafters

Added fall damage for extreme heights (like the rafters)

You can now see your teammate on the compass

You can now see champions through walls

Reworked outline effects for items / players

Tweaked general stamina costs and the regeneration rate

Increased breaker dark zone size

Breakers are faster to flip

Dark zones now deal exponential damage depending on how deep you are inside one

Dark zone damage plays a sound now

Tweaked the Vampire and Drain upgrades

You can now set a custom spray image if it was initially blank

Increased movement inaccuracy for all ranged weapons

Made it harder to chain stun while making it easier to do a one-off stun

Decreased prop throw range

You can no longer be double-trapped in bear traps

You now get released from bear traps with explosions

Buffed explosive arrows

All loot spots have more lockers now but the amounts are different between spots

Changed some positions of supply crates in the center

Improved explosion effects

Reduced explosive barrel spawn chance and damage

Supply crates are now easier to spot

You don't regen stamina when charging a hit anymore

Nerfed shoving a bit

New Med-Station model (now called the Patch-Station)

Improved the usage of the Patch-Station

New (kinda bad) in-hand crafting animation with duct tape (still needs sounds and will probably be redone later)

You can now select a microphone device for voice chat

Nerfed revolver a bit

Various items like the revolver or nailgun will now have their dismantle cost scale with their capacity

Improvements to teaming detection

You can now report people in game with F1 and F2

Added a suspension system that can be used from our discord to suspend teamers

Toned down the anti-cheat since its kinda bad right now