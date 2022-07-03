Patch 1.1.0

Yo, long time no see. I was gonna release this later but decided to withhold some big stuff for another time. Still a lot of great additions/fixes
Changes
You can now SKIP THE TUTORIAL (I'm working on a completely new tutorial that isn't shit btw)
Completely reworked matchmaking, you will actually get into games now!
Redone airdrops
- All airdrops will stay hovering until they are knocked down with a prop
- There is a chance of a second airdrop in a random zone before a last 3rd one in the center
- Airdrops emit blue smoke
- Airdrops aren't buggy as hell anymore
Re-balanced all melee weapons
Re-balanced a lot of loot tables
-
Added a 4th blueprint slot
Increased trampoline strength so you can once again get onto the rafters
Added fall damage for extreme heights (like the rafters)
You can now see your teammate on the compass
You can now see champions through walls
Reworked outline effects for items / players
Tweaked general stamina costs and the regeneration rate
Increased breaker dark zone size
Breakers are faster to flip
Dark zones now deal exponential damage depending on how deep you are inside one
Dark zone damage plays a sound now
Tweaked the Vampire and Drain upgrades
You can now set a custom spray image if it was initially blank
Increased movement inaccuracy for all ranged weapons
Made it harder to chain stun while making it easier to do a one-off stun
Decreased prop throw range
You can no longer be double-trapped in bear traps
You now get released from bear traps with explosions
Buffed explosive arrows
All loot spots have more lockers now but the amounts are different between spots
Changed some positions of supply crates in the center
Improved explosion effects
Reduced explosive barrel spawn chance and damage
Supply crates are now easier to spot
You don't regen stamina when charging a hit anymore
Nerfed shoving a bit
New Med-Station model (now called the Patch-Station)
Improved the usage of the Patch-Station
New (kinda bad) in-hand crafting animation with duct tape (still needs sounds and will probably be redone later)
You can now select a microphone device for voice chat
Nerfed revolver a bit
Various items like the revolver or nailgun will now have their dismantle cost scale with their capacity
Improvements to teaming detection
You can now report people in game with F1 and F2
Added a suspension system that can be used from our discord to suspend teamers
Toned down the anti-cheat since its kinda bad right now
Added bots back to custom games
Fixes
- Possibly fixed all issues with Duos and Invitations
- Fixed a lot of issues with effects like frenzy and blinding not working
- Fixed trampolines become hard as hell to use after throwing one
- Fixed revolver dealing double damage when you're the host in a custom game
- Possible fix for tracker infinite ringing
- Fixed getting stuck in supply crates
- Fixed some issues with interaction and tooltips
- Possible fix for being able to put an upgrade on anything
- Fixed some interaction soft locks
- Fixed visual bugs for upgrades
- Fixed bots never detecting you
- And a bunch of other fixes that I forgor to write down
