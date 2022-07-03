Sunny Sunday fixes

One thing you quickly learn from being a game developer: more people play your games on Saturdays. That's a good thing, but it does sometimes make for busy Sundays when a bunch of bugs get discovered in quick succession!

This here is another small patch, fixing the following issues:

Machine Sentience/Cybernetic Bodies: An earlier fix to another problem broke the delicate seventyfold balance that is crucial to making these technologies work correctly. The balance should now be restored. If you were already experiencing problems with machine sentience/cybernetic bodies in a run, this patch unfortunately won't retroactively fix old saves - but the problems should no longer occur on new ones.

Greener Pastures mission: Various problems caused by activating a terminal and then doing a deep undo many steps back should now be taken care of.

Insecurity sector quirk: This quirk fell into the classic trap of activating again once it was already inactive, specifically with projects that were adding new needs (eg. Megastructures). This resulted in crashes when products that were already exported got removed. This should no longer happen, and the quirk will only look at "base needs" that are part of the planet's core industry.

After these fixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1077) on Windows and v1.3(b1078) on Mac.