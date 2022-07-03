Tap Ninja v3.0.0 is live!

● Daily Quests

● Weekly Challenges (unlocked after completing all the challenge packs)

● New Achievements

● More Star upgrade

● Star Upgrades have been reset

● Added an unlockable Buy all button for buildings

● Update animations for the Highlander (a)

● Update animations for the Pirate

● Idle income boosted

● Boosted the Bags of Gold value from the Amber store

● Nerfed all three Amber Store temporary gold boosts

● Cloud saving frequency reduced

● Close button add to achievements popouts

● Gemstone value added in the Info menu

● Ascending now won't hide buildings that were already purchased once

● Slightly change how star upgrade cost is calculated

● "Not All is Lost" Ascension upgrade cost reduced

● Ascension warning simplified

● Adjusted some gold and coin achievement objectives

● Added a statistic for Away income per hour

● Increased the games stability for long sessions

● Performance improvements

● Bug fixes

● More in-game achievements added as Steam achievements

● FPS limiter added for 30, 60 & 120 fps (locked by default to 60 fps)