Tap Ninja update for 3 July 2022

Tap Ninja v3.0.0 is live!

Build 9052399

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Daily Quests
● Weekly Challenges (unlocked after completing all the challenge packs)
● New Achievements
● More Star upgrade
● Star Upgrades have been reset

● Added an unlockable Buy all button for buildings
● Update animations for the Highlander (a)
● Update animations for the Pirate
● Idle income boosted

● Boosted the Bags of Gold value from the Amber store
● Nerfed all three Amber Store temporary gold boosts
● Cloud saving frequency reduced
● Close button add to achievements popouts
● Gemstone value added in the Info menu
● Ascending now won't hide buildings that were already purchased once
● Slightly change how star upgrade cost is calculated
● "Not All is Lost" Ascension upgrade cost reduced
● Ascension warning simplified
● Adjusted some gold and coin achievement objectives
● Added a statistic for Away income per hour

● Increased the games stability for long sessions
● Performance improvements
● Bug fixes

● More in-game achievements added as Steam achievements
● FPS limiter added for 30, 60 & 120 fps (locked by default to 60 fps)

