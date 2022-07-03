July 1st - New Defense Meta

Share · View all patches · Build 9052195 · Last edited 3 July 2022 – 08:26:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch changes defense calculations and change purgatory plains to a new default with double EXP and money! From now on, the physical defense will be calculated from (STR+VIT) while magical defense will be calculated from (TAL + VIT). It's a big meta change, so many demons, monsters, or bosses might do lesser damage from the prior patches. We hope this will make the battle mechanics to be more fun by giving players more chance to survive lethal damage. We also add many new SSS, so please tell us if like them. ;)

Patch Note v7.79