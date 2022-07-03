July 1st - New Defense Meta

This patch changes defense calculations and change purgatory plains to a new default with double EXP and money! From now on, the physical defense will be calculated from (STR+VIT) while magical defense will be calculated from (TAL + VIT). It's a big meta change, so many demons, monsters, or bosses might do lesser damage from the prior patches. We hope this will make the battle mechanics to be more fun by giving players more chance to survive lethal damage. We also add many new SSS, so please tell us if like them. ;)
Patch Note v7.79
Changed and seperated defense formular from def = 1/(dmg+str) to phy.def = 1/(dmg+str+vit) and mag.def = 1/(dmg+tal+vit)
Reduced many Bosses Vit stats. (but their HP is still the same.)
Revert demons' MKO back to the previous formula. (23 + 0.2*VIT)
Changed OPW back to a new default theme.
Close event shop for one week.
OPW monsters give x2 EXP and Silver!
Added new SSS skill for Amy: DivineDevotion - Heal HLG(1000-2000) HP to all allies by and give them LVL(1~6) HolyShield for 30s.
Added new SSS skill for Amy: ShiningGlory - Give all allies LVL(50-100) bless and LVL(1~6) HolySword for 30s.
Added new SSS skill for Urion: BlackPrayer - Add [dark] to target's n.attack and increase its [dark] dmg by LVL(33-66)% for 13s.
Added new SSS skill for Urion: ReversingBolt - Temporary change c.Attack to deal STR(0.3-0.6) as healing damage for 23s."), 0.3, 0.6, 23).
Added new SSS skill for Urion: CircleofBalance - Instantly set the target demon's and its demon allies' HP in LVL(33-133)m to Urion's current HP. (with temp.icon)
Added new SSS skill for Matti: SoulRipper - Deal 2xSTR(2-3) [dark] dmg and add additional 6 souls if it kills the target. (with temp.icon)
Added new SSS skill for Rodeobob: LaGuacate - Create 3 legendary fruits that restore LVL({0}~{1})% HP MP SP and KO. (with temp.icon)
Added new SSS skill for Rodeobob: BellaCiao - Increase phy.dmg by LVL(100-200)% for 13s then self-explode, dealing LVL(500-1000)% of HP as [earth] f.dmg.
Added new SSS skill for Troth: ImperialLight - Increase all demon allies and summon's phyUp and defUp by LVL(25-50) for 13s (with temp.icon)
Added new SSS skill for Tiamat: PrisonChains - Inflict lock on enemy target preventing its movements for LVL(6-13)s (with temp.icon)
Adjusted Rodeobob skill: SoulRobbery - Temporary give n.Attack a LVL(50-100)% chance to steal 1 OS from hit for 13s.
Adjusted Amy skill: HolySword - Add [light] to ally demon's n.attack and increases its [light] dmg by (13-23)% for 30s.
Adjusted Xunwu skill: FireArmy - Add [fire] to demon allies n.Attack and increase their [fire] dmg by (23-33)% for 13s.
Adjusted Urion skill: DarkBenediction - Give other demon allies LVL(90-130) TAL and increase their dark resist by LVL(30-60)% for 30s. (CD 45s.)
Reduced Zuijin's WhiteTigerStrike skill KO dmg to 15.
Reduced Zuijin's StoneTigerClaw skill KO dmg to 20.
Reduced Amy's OMGHammer skill KO dmg to 20.
Reduced Amy's MightyOne skill KO dmg to 30.
Reduced Hermont's StunPunch KO dmg to 20-30. (description edited)
Added new Element status - Add [element] to n.attack and increases its [element] dmg.
Added OverSoul notification icon when demons receive OverSoul.
Added the missing Lust material icon.
Updated Ecstasy I-IV anima icon.(replaced toe temp.icon)
Fixed Lust City Arena jumping Bug for big character.
Fixed Lust City Arena ending bug.
Added Lust City Arena's Big Map (m button.)
Changed depots in betatest branch