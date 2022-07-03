 Skip to content

The Ghost Ship update for 3 July 2022

Bug removed & improvement

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We have just released an update that addresses the following

Bug

  • Option to 'peek' through kitchen door on the ship has been removed

Game improvement:

  • Pirate ghosts 'Roam' feature has been updated, Minimum time between paths has been increased by 2.0s, Maximum time between paths has been increased by 2.5s.

If you find bugs or something that needs addressing please join us over on our discord https://discord.gg/HjrNAgXyap or email us ghostshipdevelopment@gmail.com - anything you can give us will help us ensure the game is as enjoyable for our players as possible.

