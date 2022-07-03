 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 3 July 2022

Quality of Life Update 0.8.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9051933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life Update !!! This update is crucial, it has been tested - bug fixed enough to be stable . Increased performance on low end devices is expected , Ocean Update , Redesign Panels , Code optimizing all came to the update !!!

Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important. You are invited to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB

Update 0.8.4.0

  • Updated from 2020 LTS to 2021 Unity LTS
  • ILCPP is back after a fatal error when back to 2020 lts
  • Updated Ocean
  • Ocean Normal Map Changed
  • Fixed an issue with the Planning course not picking the right one.
  • Added origin camera quick selection with Key => 4
  • Sound Changes
  • Fix Ship Camera MP Issue
  • Fine tuning weather
  • Rework Ballast Panel
  • Clinometer now its on this own panel
  • Moving panel are now dragged from the pointer position
  • Greece Terrain Changes
  • Collision Ship Sounds
  • Ship Randomly Sinking
  • Choose if you want the waves to change with the weather
  • Many many bug fixes and improvements
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link