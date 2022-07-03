Quality of Life Update 0.8.4.0

Quality of life Update !!! This update is crucial, it has been tested - bug fixed enough to be stable . Increased performance on low end devices is expected , Ocean Update , Redesign Panels , Code optimizing all came to the update !!!
Your honest feedback, opinion , and ideas are very important. You are invited to our discord Community -> https://discord.gg/KJFmMTB
Update 0.8.4.0
- Updated from 2020 LTS to 2021 Unity LTS
- ILCPP is back after a fatal error when back to 2020 lts
- Updated Ocean
- Ocean Normal Map Changed
- Fixed an issue with the Planning course not picking the right one.
- Added origin camera quick selection with Key => 4
- Sound Changes
- Fix Ship Camera MP Issue
- Fine tuning weather
- Rework Ballast Panel
- Clinometer now its on this own panel
- Moving panel are now dragged from the pointer position
- Greece Terrain Changes
- Collision Ship Sounds
- Ship Randomly Sinking
- Choose if you want the waves to change with the weather
- Many many bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update