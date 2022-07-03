Item Durability Issues Fixed, More Details about 1.48-8

Dear Ghoul Hunters,

Thank you for your patience! I just re-patched 1.48-8 with the fix for the issue with items durability going to 0. Please load the latest save game with "healthy durability" with your items, and continue to play from there. If you notice anything abnormal or need some help with your save game, please let me know!

Other fixes included in 1.48-8:

When you click "Trade" with an NPC, no more annoying journal entry will pop up. It'll instead wait till later after you close the trading menu.

Overhauled item system to accommodate variants

I attempted to fix a reported bug that sometimes items duplicate itself or disappears. I never reproduced this issue, but as a preemptive measure I will make clones of existing item instead of just linking it into the save game. I suppose this way if the item gets changed/destroyed later, it might corrupt the save. Hopefully this helped.

Also this fix was what broke the durability - the code that clones the existing item forgot to clone the durability data.

When you receive items through dialogue, now they will attempt to merge with existing items of same kind.

Fixed a bug with purified serums merging into normal serums. Purified serums is a feature in DLC. Once you complete the chef leveling quest for Jerry, you will receive a special item that can be used to remove all bad effects from serums.

Again, these changes can potentially cause new bugs since they changed some fundamental logic in the code. Please let me know if you notice anything abnormal :)

Thank you!