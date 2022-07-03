 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 3 July 2022

[Ver 0.2.07030] Update Info

Build 9051796

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed Arkeny species to act properly when asking for skills.
  • Ask the adult fox not to turn the porch into a Aburaage.
  • Fixed bug that items did not appear in some key rooms (English version only)
  • Fixed bug that Lina sometimes does not enhance the sword and shield after enhancing the ornaments.
  • Modified the ease of reputation change when moving from one floor to another to be a little more gradual.
  • Adjusted the volume of BGM in some dungeons.
  • Fixed wrong names of some characters.
  • Instructed Gabri's dialogue.
  • Fixed bug that prevented crafting arrows that cause abnormal status.
  • Changed the conditions for starting preparation of charge attack-type skills.
  • Added alpha monster icon.
