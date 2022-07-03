[Ver 0.2.07030] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed Arkeny species to act properly when asking for skills.
- Ask the adult fox not to turn the porch into a Aburaage.
- Fixed bug that items did not appear in some key rooms (English version only)
- Fixed bug that Lina sometimes does not enhance the sword and shield after enhancing the ornaments.
- Modified the ease of reputation change when moving from one floor to another to be a little more gradual.
- Adjusted the volume of BGM in some dungeons.
- Fixed wrong names of some characters.
- Instructed Gabri's dialogue.
- Fixed bug that prevented crafting arrows that cause abnormal status.
- Changed the conditions for starting preparation of charge attack-type skills.
- Added alpha monster icon.
Changed files in this update