Early Access v0.8.8 update

Add New weapon-type, bow.

Add New function, for hurl weapons.

Add New function, you can preview who is the champion before you fight to.

Add New function, now can remove the history files in option.

Add New card, Hurl coin.

Update the Power move of Compound Crossbow

Update the rate of Heavy Crossbow.

Update UX for the end turn button.

Update balance, the power of Feint from 50% to 20%, the power of Feint+ from 100% to 50%.

Update balance, Empty mind add exhaust, decrease the power, and add a new effect.

Update balance, the power of Blood for Blood change from 100% to 50%, the effect can include 1 turn now.

Update the Description of Regeneration, Hardy.

Update balance, Increase the power of Final Blow, but change to 1 time before you use it.

Update Add the second weapon to Class-Hunter.

Update Update the rare of Change Tactics.

Fixed the unlock rule of Pyromancer is Underground Arena Conquered.

Fixed the AI of Giga Blade.

Fixed a bug that will freeze the game by using Leverage when you have no cards in hands.

Fixed validate when you set a too small custom resolution, and try to auto-reset it.