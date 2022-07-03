-
Add New weapon-type, bow.
-
Add New function, for hurl weapons.
-
Add New function, you can preview who is the champion before you fight to.
-
Add New function, now can remove the history files in option.
-
Add New card, Hurl coin.
-
Update the Power move of Compound Crossbow
-
Update the rate of Heavy Crossbow.
-
Update UX for the end turn button.
-
Update balance, the power of Feint from 50% to 20%, the power of Feint+ from 100% to 50%.
-
Update balance, Empty mind add exhaust, decrease the power, and add a new effect.
-
Update balance, the power of Blood for Blood change from 100% to 50%, the effect can include 1 turn now.
-
Update the Description of Regeneration, Hardy.
-
Update balance, Increase the power of Final Blow, but change to 1 time before you use it.
-
Update Add the second weapon to Class-Hunter.
-
Update Update the rare of Change Tactics.
-
Fixed the unlock rule of Pyromancer is Underground Arena Conquered.
-
Fixed the AI of Giga Blade.
-
Fixed a bug that will freeze the game by using Leverage when you have no cards in hands.
-
Fixed validate when you set a too small custom resolution, and try to auto-reset it.
-
Fixed Ember no add extra burn when have Flaming Bracer.
Alina of the Arena update for 3 July 2022
Early Access v0.8.8 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update