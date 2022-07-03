 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 3 July 2022

Early Access v0.8.8 update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Add New weapon-type, bow.

  • Add New function, for hurl weapons.

  • Add New function, you can preview who is the champion before you fight to.

  • Add New function, now can remove the history files in option.

  • Add New card, Hurl coin.

  • Update the Power move of Compound Crossbow

  • Update the rate of Heavy Crossbow.

  • Update UX for the end turn button.

  • Update balance, the power of Feint from 50% to 20%, the power of Feint+ from 100% to 50%.

  • Update balance, Empty mind add exhaust, decrease the power, and add a new effect.

  • Update balance, the power of Blood for Blood change from 100% to 50%, the effect can include 1 turn now.

  • Update the Description of Regeneration, Hardy.

  • Update balance, Increase the power of Final Blow, but change to 1 time before you use it.

  • Update Add the second weapon to Class-Hunter.

  • Update Update the rare of Change Tactics.

  • Fixed the unlock rule of Pyromancer is Underground Arena Conquered.

  • Fixed the AI of Giga Blade.

  • Fixed a bug that will freeze the game by using Leverage when you have no cards in hands.

  • Fixed validate when you set a too small custom resolution, and try to auto-reset it.

  • Fixed Ember no add extra burn when have Flaming Bracer.

