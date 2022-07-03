- Camera keys (WASD) now move the viewport in the world map and research windows.
- Vehicles can now be ordered to go to a location (see new button in inspector).
- Fixed unexpected flooding of mines that could occur from "invisible" ocean tiles. Ocean plane was moved from height 0 to +0.5 so that it is visible on flooded terrain at height 0.
- Improved flooding rules so that small patches of ocean (less than 10 connected tiles) no longer cause flooding.
- Game is now auto-saved during pause if some game actions were made. This prevents losing progress when planning setups during pause. Auto-saves taken during pause are kept separate from others to not override all other auto-saves while planning.
- Added a special "Assigned To" panel for vehicles.
- "Quit" and "Exit to main menu" no longer asks the player to confirm exiting when the game was already saved.
- Error dialog is shown for failed auto-saves.
- Very short transports now have the same throughput as longer ones (previously the throughput was slightly higher). This should solve issues with overflowing priority ports on balancers connected by short transports.
- Farm no longer accepts water and fertilizer during construction and pause.
- Fixed farm terrain surface to be collapsible.
- Increased unity per rocket launched to 1 per month (12 unity in total).
- Fixed upgrade cost of entities that were built before v0.4.1a that was higher than construction from scratch.
- Added missing entity collapse icon in inspectors and notifications.
- Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!
Captain of Industry update for 3 July 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
