 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 2 July 2022

Fixed bug/crash from last update + troubleshooting tips

Share · View all patches · Build 9051203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last update introduced a bug that would crash NP on the main menu- sorry about that-

Fixed that bug and changed all other parts of the code that were susceptible to the same bug-

In the future if you're getting crashes, you can go to the other settings menu and press the "Delete saved data and quit" button on the bottom right

Then try launching NP again-

If that doesn't fix the issue press the "Show Player Log" button

Copy the "Player" file and send it to me/post somewhere I can access in one of these places

The bug report channel on our Discord

On the NP Steam discussions page

Post it as an issue on our Github page(requires free Github account)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link