Keysight update for 2 July 2022

Hotfix - Version 1.5.0b

Build 9051116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small hotfix! Big thanks to kmare for getting in touch about render-to-video failing on their macOS devices. Turns out the version of FFMPEG bundled with Keysight would crash on Big Sur (and likely other OSs pre-Monterey). Also tidied up some other stuff! Full changelog:

  • Bundled correct version of FFMPEG on macOS to prevent export crashes on older operating systems
  • Stopped Windows files from being downloaded on macOS. Whoops!
  • Removed redundant FFMPEG tools on Windows to reduce install size by around 160mb
  • Cleared render target variables from having any asset assigned by default, potentially fixing low-level-error engine crashes relating to UnorderedAccessViews on unsupported low-end hardware (typically older iGPUs on Windows)

