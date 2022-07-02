Hotfix - Version 1.5.0b

Another small hotfix! Big thanks to kmare for getting in touch about render-to-video failing on their macOS devices. Turns out the version of FFMPEG bundled with Keysight would crash on Big Sur (and likely other OSs pre-Monterey). Also tidied up some other stuff! Full changelog:

Bundled correct version of FFMPEG on macOS to prevent export crashes on older operating systems

Stopped Windows files from being downloaded on macOS. Whoops!

Removed redundant FFMPEG tools on Windows to reduce install size by around 160mb

Cleared render target variables from having any asset assigned by default, potentially fixing low-level-error engine crashes relating to UnorderedAccessViews on unsupported low-end hardware (typically older iGPUs on Windows)