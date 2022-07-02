 Skip to content

Mercenary Leto update for 2 July 2022

July Update - Save Slots are HERE!

Build 9051000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy! Sticking to my monthly releases, though this is a few days late, aha~ (sweats)

This months work was definitely foundational - if you've played the game recently, there is no new content. Maybe some art for a cutscene was added, but that's about it.

THE BIG NEWS IS SAVE SLOTS!

First - every new build will wipe your save. I have to do that because if I add new save flags to new builds, you will have awful, terrible, no good bugs. And I don't want that, so I wipe the saves.

BUT! I did add two debug saves in the 2nd and 3rd slot for you to "warp" around to later parts of the game. Seen the first two levels enough? Warp to level 3. It's like renting a SNES cartridge from Blockbuster; you never know what you'll end up with!

Anyway, the rest of the list....

  • Title screen was overhauled Use the keyboard/xbox controller to select around!
  • As part of save slots, I updated my save system from Easy Save 2 to Easy Save 3.
  • I moved to a stable build of Unity - 2021 LTS.
  • I pulled out an old camera package to use a better one!

NEXT - Redo Issac's ship. Get some content in. Tile edges can be seen at times, and I need to fix that.

Thanks for reading! As always, you can find me in the Discord. (dances)

~Summer

