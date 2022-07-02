 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nerraia update for 2 July 2022

Adjustments and Corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 9050920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following errors or adjustments were introduced.

Stage 2: Thorn fatal damage has been adjusted, now the hit subtracts 1 health.

Boss Shot - The boss now shoots further, giving a better opportunity to evade or hit.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link