 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Revhead update for 2 July 2022

Update #35 Summer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9050862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Date: 02-07-2022

Version: 1.5.8454

Dear Revheads

It's summer time, summer sale and guess what? Summer Sky!

We have a significant update regarding our graphics using a better environment setup, including sky, clouds, stars and lights in general.
We are planning to add more features in this direction as well, since we will be able to support rain, thunders, etc, but as always we are going step by step.

We have also updated our game engine, which affects physics, controls and performances.

Even better, during the Summer Sales, you can get the game for 33% discount!

  • Game Engine Update
  • Game Controller modul update
  • Graphical update using better environment, sky and lightings
  • Fixed Restoration bug, which prevented some car to be able to fix
  • Fixed spark bug, which could cause to accelerate a car without running engine
  • Fixed Buthanbang large instrument positioning
  • Fixed Kanji cabrio roof air scoop bug
  • Fixed a bug in game save, which could lead to broken save file
  • Fixed few NPC cars to prevent them from rolling over
  • Several smaller bugfixes

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Revhead Mac Depot 589761
  • Loading history…
Revhead Win Depot 589762
  • Loading history…
Revhead Linux Depot 589763
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Turbo Pack - Mac Depot 1210271
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Turbo Pack - Win Depot 1210272
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Turbo Pack - Linux Depot 1210273
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Convertible Pack - Mac Depot 1586181
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Convertible Pack - Win Depot 1586182
  • Loading history…
Revhead - Convertible Pack - Linux Depot 1586183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link