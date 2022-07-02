Update #35 Summer Update

Date: 02-07-2022
Version: 1.5.8454
Dear Revheads
It's summer time, summer sale and guess what? Summer Sky!
We have a significant update regarding our graphics using a better environment setup, including sky, clouds, stars and lights in general.
We are planning to add more features in this direction as well, since we will be able to support rain, thunders, etc, but as always we are going step by step.
We have also updated our game engine, which affects physics, controls and performances.
Even better, during the Summer Sales, you can get the game for 33% discount!
- Game Engine Update
- Game Controller modul update
- Graphical update using better environment, sky and lightings
- Fixed Restoration bug, which prevented some car to be able to fix
- Fixed spark bug, which could cause to accelerate a car without running engine
- Fixed Buthanbang large instrument positioning
- Fixed Kanji cabrio roof air scoop bug
- Fixed a bug in game save, which could lead to broken save file
- Fixed few NPC cars to prevent them from rolling over
- Several smaller bugfixes
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update