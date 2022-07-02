Update #35 Summer Update

Version: 1.5.8454

Dear Revheads

It's summer time, summer sale and guess what? Summer Sky!

We have a significant update regarding our graphics using a better environment setup, including sky, clouds, stars and lights in general.

We are planning to add more features in this direction as well, since we will be able to support rain, thunders, etc, but as always we are going step by step.

We have also updated our game engine, which affects physics, controls and performances.

Even better, during the Summer Sales, you can get the game for 33% discount!

Game Engine Update

Game Controller modul update

Graphical update using better environment, sky and lightings

Fixed Restoration bug, which prevented some car to be able to fix

Fixed spark bug, which could cause to accelerate a car without running engine

Fixed Buthanbang large instrument positioning

Fixed Kanji cabrio roof air scoop bug

Fixed a bug in game save, which could lead to broken save file

Fixed few NPC cars to prevent them from rolling over

Several smaller bugfixes

Enjoy!