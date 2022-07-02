 Skip to content

Remains update for 2 July 2022

General - Ver. 0.24x0395a

Share · View all patches · Build 9050828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update there will be nothing super new, but at the same time it is not unimportant!

I keep working on improving the project and optimizing the work environment. This time I updated the quest system and now the game has support for side quests (For example, building quests, etc.). The control system has been updated to add gamepad support. I also reworked the level loading system, now when loading a level, some players will not stop at a black loading screen. I'm actively working on the development of the story part of the game. I also think about new content, and often ask the opinions of the community on my Discord server.

From new:

  • The music in the tutorial and game was replaced due to copyright.
  • I've redesigned black box decoding so it's fun and not just waiting. You have to solve a small puzzle to decode the data.

Bugs have been fixed:

  • Black boxes don't spawn.
  • Items are not added to inventory when picked up
  • Buttons not remapping
  • It is possible to assign all actions to one button
  • Quests are not activated
  • White squares instead of energy icons
  • Level loading stuck on black screen
  • Saving the game causes a crash
  • You can't skip the prologue
  • Can't open Feedback
  • Destroyed ships don't appear
