Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 3 July 2022

Conquest of Elysium 5.21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings another new playable class to Elysium, the Raksharaja, a Demon that has infiltrated and taken control over a society of monkey people. The Raksharaja will use the monkey to get hold of blood sacrifices in order to summon more demons. This new class also comes with a new tune made by Adrian von Ziegler. This update also contains a lot of fixes and some new contents like more magic items, unique battle maps for more locations, new combat spells and a new random event. There are also improvements to the AI and a bunch of new commands for modders.

General

  • New playable class, the Raksharaja
  • 6 new magic items
  • Enormous map size width increased 78 -> 80 squares
  • New battle maps: House Ruins and Town Ruins
  • New random event: Elemental Anomaly
  • New spell: Blindness
  • Wandering Damned Merchants in Inferno
  • Not selected commanders are now darker, to be more visible against snow
  • Twiceborned necromancer now revive in the citadel twiceborn was cast in
  • Burrowing units could try to emerge on friends instead, fixed
  • Allies in a castle siege attack could not burrow
  • Some defensive walls no longer attacks terrain
  • Fix for wall attacks in battle log
  • Fear effects on terrain is no longer printed in battle log
  • It was sometimes possible to select a square outside the current plane, fixed
  • No longer possible to go berserk in fight aftermath
  • More corrupted Town and Port names for Hades
  • Fix for port sea look in Hades
  • Painted Crystal Priestess didn't enable Sorceress recruitment
  • Fade Effect did not stay disabled, fixed
  • Statues created by Magistratus didn't depict the Emperor
  • Resources now take less space when there are many types of incomes
  • Cow of Plenty now bestows Blessings of Plenty on farms
  • Fix for failed multi-summoning not showing the units properly afterwards
  • Half Buried Sinners became wrong terrain when destroyed sometimes
  • Giant Sized monsters can now also take drowning damage
  • Faster and more reliable clustered start setup, especially with custom maps
  • Scrying spells cast from Elysium can now target the nearby planes as well
  • Range bonuses are shown on weapons in unit stats
  • Disintegrate casters could target their own boat, fixed
  • Disintegrate now leaves no corpses and bypasses some on death effects
  • Fix for disintegrate affecting terrain if unit in square was killed
  • Travelling Merchants can now travel to near Elysium planes also if possible
  • Message when King is crowned in capital
  • Visions of Dread now only affects enemies
  • Fire spells can thaw frozen targets
  • Cold spells can put out fires on targets
  • New graphical effects for prebattle fear
  • Magic touch attacks now have initiative 3
  • Golden Magic renamed to Dawn Magic
  • No visible effect when reanimating on a square with no corpses, fixed
  • Reduced CPU usage when on map screen
  • Magic maps now reveal units too, again
  • Ape type corpses are now kept track of and can be raised
  • Nexus now protects Elysium from magic anomalies and can be disabled
  • Infernal Horde now gives slightly less Demonic Locusts
  • Resistance Spells now only affects friendly units
  • Mixing humans and fish in a ship squad could result in humans deploying outside ship and drown, fixed
  • Independent Gorgons are now commanders
  • Fix for too loud sound when entering combat by shifting plane
  • Random pitch for sound effects
  • New sound start option: --randpitch=X
  • Save file size reduced
  • Stat and typo fixes

Network / Multiplayer

  • Scrying network performance improvement
  • Fix for horror summoning in network games not working properly
  • --seclobby to connect to backup lobby server

AI

  • Cloud Lord AI improvements
  • AI smarter item distribution
  • Fix for some independent behaviors
  • Inferno didn't react when one of their citadels were conquered, fixed.
  • The demon lord Belial now brings troops along with him when going to Elysium
  • It was sometimes possible to see when AI was scrying

Modding

  • New ritual commands: multiplane, updhomeifterr, seasonreq, clearsquarespec
  • New monster command: ape
  • New item commands: magicboost, pathboost, mr, morale, str, rank, falselife, curseditem, extracost
  • New event triggers: minterrains & minunits
  • Weapons can now also use the * flymodes
  • Improved interaction of promotion and other addstring commands
  • randomloc 3 (rand enemy com) didn't take setplane into account
  • choosefxtarg -1 = can choose enemy units too
  • teleportloc 3 = teleport target unit and his entire army
  • Map editor: alt-r to reduce terrain in a square
  • Map editor: alt-d to destroy terrain in a square
