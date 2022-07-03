Conquest of Elysium 5.21

This update brings another new playable class to Elysium, the Raksharaja, a Demon that has infiltrated and taken control over a society of monkey people. The Raksharaja will use the monkey to get hold of blood sacrifices in order to summon more demons. This new class also comes with a new tune made by Adrian von Ziegler. This update also contains a lot of fixes and some new contents like more magic items, unique battle maps for more locations, new combat spells and a new random event. There are also improvements to the AI and a bunch of new commands for modders.
General
- New playable class, the Raksharaja
- 6 new magic items
- Enormous map size width increased 78 -> 80 squares
- New battle maps: House Ruins and Town Ruins
- New random event: Elemental Anomaly
- New spell: Blindness
- Wandering Damned Merchants in Inferno
- Not selected commanders are now darker, to be more visible against snow
- Twiceborned necromancer now revive in the citadel twiceborn was cast in
- Burrowing units could try to emerge on friends instead, fixed
- Allies in a castle siege attack could not burrow
- Some defensive walls no longer attacks terrain
- Fix for wall attacks in battle log
- Fear effects on terrain is no longer printed in battle log
- It was sometimes possible to select a square outside the current plane, fixed
- No longer possible to go berserk in fight aftermath
- More corrupted Town and Port names for Hades
- Fix for port sea look in Hades
- Painted Crystal Priestess didn't enable Sorceress recruitment
- Fade Effect did not stay disabled, fixed
- Statues created by Magistratus didn't depict the Emperor
- Resources now take less space when there are many types of incomes
- Cow of Plenty now bestows Blessings of Plenty on farms
- Fix for failed multi-summoning not showing the units properly afterwards
- Half Buried Sinners became wrong terrain when destroyed sometimes
- Giant Sized monsters can now also take drowning damage
- Faster and more reliable clustered start setup, especially with custom maps
- Scrying spells cast from Elysium can now target the nearby planes as well
- Range bonuses are shown on weapons in unit stats
- Disintegrate casters could target their own boat, fixed
- Disintegrate now leaves no corpses and bypasses some on death effects
- Fix for disintegrate affecting terrain if unit in square was killed
- Travelling Merchants can now travel to near Elysium planes also if possible
- Message when King is crowned in capital
- Visions of Dread now only affects enemies
- Fire spells can thaw frozen targets
- Cold spells can put out fires on targets
- New graphical effects for prebattle fear
- Magic touch attacks now have initiative 3
- Golden Magic renamed to Dawn Magic
- No visible effect when reanimating on a square with no corpses, fixed
- Reduced CPU usage when on map screen
- Magic maps now reveal units too, again
- Ape type corpses are now kept track of and can be raised
- Nexus now protects Elysium from magic anomalies and can be disabled
- Infernal Horde now gives slightly less Demonic Locusts
- Resistance Spells now only affects friendly units
- Mixing humans and fish in a ship squad could result in humans deploying outside ship and drown, fixed
- Independent Gorgons are now commanders
- Fix for too loud sound when entering combat by shifting plane
- Random pitch for sound effects
- New sound start option: --randpitch=X
- Save file size reduced
- Stat and typo fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- Scrying network performance improvement
- Fix for horror summoning in network games not working properly
- --seclobby to connect to backup lobby server
AI
- Cloud Lord AI improvements
- AI smarter item distribution
- Fix for some independent behaviors
- Inferno didn't react when one of their citadels were conquered, fixed.
- The demon lord Belial now brings troops along with him when going to Elysium
- It was sometimes possible to see when AI was scrying
Modding
- New ritual commands: multiplane, updhomeifterr, seasonreq, clearsquarespec
- New monster command: ape
- New item commands: magicboost, pathboost, mr, morale, str, rank, falselife, curseditem, extracost
- New event triggers: minterrains & minunits
- Weapons can now also use the * flymodes
- Improved interaction of promotion and other addstring commands
- randomloc 3 (rand enemy com) didn't take setplane into account
- choosefxtarg -1 = can choose enemy units too
- teleportloc 3 = teleport target unit and his entire army
- Map editor: alt-r to reduce terrain in a square
- Map editor: alt-d to destroy terrain in a square
Changed files in this update