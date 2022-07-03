Conquest of Elysium 5.21

This update brings another new playable class to Elysium, the Raksharaja, a Demon that has infiltrated and taken control over a society of monkey people. The Raksharaja will use the monkey to get hold of blood sacrifices in order to summon more demons. This new class also comes with a new tune made by Adrian von Ziegler. This update also contains a lot of fixes and some new contents like more magic items, unique battle maps for more locations, new combat spells and a new random event. There are also improvements to the AI and a bunch of new commands for modders.

General

New playable class, the Raksharaja

6 new magic items

Enormous map size width increased 78 -> 80 squares

New battle maps: House Ruins and Town Ruins

New random event: Elemental Anomaly

New spell: Blindness

Wandering Damned Merchants in Inferno

Not selected commanders are now darker, to be more visible against snow

Twiceborned necromancer now revive in the citadel twiceborn was cast in

Burrowing units could try to emerge on friends instead, fixed

Allies in a castle siege attack could not burrow

Some defensive walls no longer attacks terrain

Fix for wall attacks in battle log

Fear effects on terrain is no longer printed in battle log

It was sometimes possible to select a square outside the current plane, fixed

No longer possible to go berserk in fight aftermath

More corrupted Town and Port names for Hades

Fix for port sea look in Hades

Painted Crystal Priestess didn't enable Sorceress recruitment

Fade Effect did not stay disabled, fixed

Statues created by Magistratus didn't depict the Emperor

Resources now take less space when there are many types of incomes

Cow of Plenty now bestows Blessings of Plenty on farms

Fix for failed multi-summoning not showing the units properly afterwards

Half Buried Sinners became wrong terrain when destroyed sometimes

Giant Sized monsters can now also take drowning damage

Faster and more reliable clustered start setup, especially with custom maps

Scrying spells cast from Elysium can now target the nearby planes as well

Range bonuses are shown on weapons in unit stats

Disintegrate casters could target their own boat, fixed

Disintegrate now leaves no corpses and bypasses some on death effects

Fix for disintegrate affecting terrain if unit in square was killed

Travelling Merchants can now travel to near Elysium planes also if possible

Message when King is crowned in capital

Visions of Dread now only affects enemies

Fire spells can thaw frozen targets

Cold spells can put out fires on targets

New graphical effects for prebattle fear

Magic touch attacks now have initiative 3

Golden Magic renamed to Dawn Magic

No visible effect when reanimating on a square with no corpses, fixed

Reduced CPU usage when on map screen

Magic maps now reveal units too, again

Ape type corpses are now kept track of and can be raised

Nexus now protects Elysium from magic anomalies and can be disabled

Infernal Horde now gives slightly less Demonic Locusts

Resistance Spells now only affects friendly units

Mixing humans and fish in a ship squad could result in humans deploying outside ship and drown, fixed

Independent Gorgons are now commanders

Fix for too loud sound when entering combat by shifting plane

Random pitch for sound effects

New sound start option: --randpitch=X

Save file size reduced

Stat and typo fixes

Network / Multiplayer

Scrying network performance improvement

Fix for horror summoning in network games not working properly

--seclobby to connect to backup lobby server

AI

Cloud Lord AI improvements

AI smarter item distribution

Fix for some independent behaviors

Inferno didn't react when one of their citadels were conquered, fixed.

The demon lord Belial now brings troops along with him when going to Elysium

It was sometimes possible to see when AI was scrying

Modding