Backroom Beyond is out now

The day has come!

Hello. I am Renan, the game dev behind Backroom Beyond. I am happy with the result of the game and I wish you can have fun with this 40-level journey ahead of you.

It is a first-person puzzle game that makes you wonder about different ways of leaving that strange place. There are suspense elements that go beyond the standard backroom stories. It is my own take on this internet myth. It was a lot of fun making each level.

The game basically has one objective throughout its 40-level journey: place the red box over the red button and open the door to the next level. It seems simple at first, but it's not. Each environment has its own logic. If you feel frustrated because something went wrong in your strategy, you can always press the "wake up again button" that will make you reset the level.

There is no Game Over (Why are you crying FromSoftware? ahahha). It's just a joke. However, it is not an easy task.

There are red boxes to press buttons.

Green Boxes to hold and throw.

Blue boxes to push.

A shovel with a funny way to control it.

Floating platforms.

Portals...

Wow. It's quite a lot actually.

I hope you enjoy the game. It was made with a lot of love. Welcome to the Backroom Beyond.

The theme song chosen is "Irregular Pearls" from the "Third Good World" band. I am a fan of their work. I hope you like them as much as I do.

Enjoy the game and send your feedback.

Renan Barreto

Game Dev