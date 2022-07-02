Trying to be even faster with bug fixing!

Hello Champions

It's almost 48 hours since we've launched Alaloth in Early Access! As we already said, we have been overwhelmed by the support we've received, as much as we've been super happy to collect so much feeds about your first steps in Plamen. A new patch is on its way [in 3 hours from now] and we've fixed things thanks to the reports we've collected here and on our Discord server. As we explained before launch, we've created a in-game tool to take dumps of everything weird occurring during a playthrough. These dumps are stored in your PC and can be sent to us now uploading the file in #bug-report channel on Discord. This was a problem for someone not using the chat, so we've set-up a new tool to make things easier for both you and us. As you've already seen, we are pretty fast with fixes and we are trying to answer in real time to everyone asking. We are happy to receive your support and your issues notifications and above mentioned dumps are very helpful to spot bugs and solve them in the shortest time possible. We've just created a super simple form where we ask you to put the same info you posted in our Discord #bug-reports channel until now. This will permit us to triage the notifications and dumps even more efficiently, in order to bring you more and more fixes and improvements in no time!

Just CLICK HERE, follow the instructions and we will be immediately notified and can start working on the problem with no risks of missing something! That's how it works, super simple!

Changelog for the upcoming patch will be available shortly. We had a very long day fixing loots, quest rewards, trainers and items in general. Expect part of your equipment suddenly changing rarity or popping-up with different stats. Nerf on the way for a few mobs too, as well as a general check of values here and there.

Write soon!

Like Alaloth on Facebook

Follow Alaloth on Twitter

Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/