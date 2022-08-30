ORX Enters Early Access

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sound the horns, the Early Access is finally here!

The day has finally arrived — ORX entered Steam Early Access and is available for you to play. The road to this day was an amazing journey filled with countless hours of development, support from the amazing community, participation in various events and orx. Lots of orx.

But enough talking! Check out the Launch Trailer!



So what does Early Access Include?

Fully playable 4 Act rogue-like campaign

2 playable Factions with distinct gameplay

4 biomes with distinct sub-biomes

7 types of orx and 4 Bosses

Elemental and Sephiroth Systems

Hundreds of cards for your deck

The Encyclopedia where you can check out the cards and learn lore about them

And much more!

And the best part? It's only the beginning! We have so much more planned for ORX, but we'll let the Road Map speak for itself.

No Early Access is perfect, and we're very aware of that. So in case you encounter a nasty bug, here are the ways you can report them to us:

Steam Discussions

Bug report Google Form

The Feedback channel on our Discord

