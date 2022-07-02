We're Back!!

Good afternoon, everybody - and happy Fourth of July weekend!

This announcement comes as an incredible shock to us, and I'm sure it comes as a shock to you as well.

To sum: we've recovered the development files for Project Polygun. Or at least, we've recovered most of them. We've lost nearly all the maps, and are now currently down to just our original Bootcamp map. Technically one or two of the other maps exist in the codebase, but we're planning on keeping those locked away for the time being. However, we feel that this gives us a very solid ground to start from, and build up from there. The Bootcamp map isn't perfect, but we plan on tweaking it over time until it reaches perfection, adding balances and whatnot based on your suggestions.

Also, with this announcement/update, we've made a few modifications to the current weapons roster, including initial beta-polishing of our new Blaster weapon. We've also added in a couple new sound effects to each gun, and due to a very specific request we've replaced the SCAR-L with the AK-74 as the main primary weapon.

On top of this, we've temporarily disabled the Bot Training mode as well as pulled away the Bot AI.

After learning our lesson from the previous loss, we've taken the time to ensure we do proper backups of all game files so this doesn't happen again.

Over the coming moments, we're going to be updating the store page to reflect the fact that Project Polygun is officially back in development.

Also, we feel that this is incredibly important to disclose: while we ARE officially back in development, the development process is going to be a bit.. slow. It's not like we're a massive team of developers working on this game or anything - we've still gotta clock in to our 9-5's and make sure the lights stay on and the bills are all paid. While we'd love nothing more than to work full-time on this project, it is unfortunately taking a back-burner to our daily lives. HOWEVER, this doesn't mean the development isn't going to be active! It's just going to be slow.

We'd like to thank you all for your patience, and thank you for sticking around. We're looking forward to seeing you all on the battlefields.

Much love,

~The Arkadia Galactic team