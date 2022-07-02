 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 2 July 2022

Ancient Cities v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements HOTFIX

Ancient Cities v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements HOTFIX

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements

Some fixes and tweaks based on your feedback. Enjoy!

CHANGES:

.0

  • Historical knowledges and requirements.
  • Cultural hair styles and clothes.
  • New buildings : Neolithic roundhouse and Mesolithic menhir.
  • New fences : Small & wattle fences.
  • New animal : Wild dog.
  • New river : Tajo and tributaries.
  • New plant : Allium.
  • New resources : Roots and Mud.
  • Landmarks and Neolithic village in the regional map.
  • Food preferences for humans.
  • Steam achievents and cloud saved games.

FIXES:

.2

  • Shader cache for low, normal and high settings.
  • Fences: Do not block pass when broken.
  • River mouths of La Sevre Niortaise and Rother in the Ice age.
  • Big fireplace now requires logs as fuel.
  • Architecture knowledge learning tweaked & fixed.
  • Number of tribe members changes related to start year.
  • Resources in faction panel ordered by type.
  • Starting year is saved in the configuration file.
  • Task icons hide also at first press of key 'K'.

.0 .1

  • Knowledge learning tweaks.
  • Grass growing improved.
  • Visual issues in piles, loads, hairs and hats ans effects.
  • Switching audio device while playing.
  • Stuck notifications after loading a game.
  • Texture problems when close of some animals and buildings.
  • Problem reports in gathering groups when pausing.
  • Group of migrants related issues.
  • Resources missing when arriving to a new settlement location.
  • Crash when double-clicking the disband button in an area.
  • Biface craft specific animation when seated.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next we will implement neolithic agriculture and will improve environmental visuals.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

