Ancient Cities v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements HOTFIX

v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements

Some fixes and tweaks based on your feedback. Enjoy!

CHANGES:

.0

Historical knowledges and requirements.

Cultural hair styles and clothes.

New buildings : Neolithic roundhouse and Mesolithic menhir.

New fences : Small & wattle fences.

New animal : Wild dog.

New river : Tajo and tributaries.

New plant : Allium.

New resources : Roots and Mud.

Landmarks and Neolithic village in the regional map.

Food preferences for humans.

Steam achievents and cloud saved games.

FIXES:

.2

Shader cache for low, normal and high settings.

Fences: Do not block pass when broken.

River mouths of La Sevre Niortaise and Rother in the Ice age.

Big fireplace now requires logs as fuel.

Architecture knowledge learning tweaked & fixed.

Number of tribe members changes related to start year.

Resources in faction panel ordered by type.

Starting year is saved in the configuration file.

Task icons hide also at first press of key 'K'.

.0 .1

Knowledge learning tweaks.

Grass growing improved.

Visual issues in piles, loads, hairs and hats ans effects.

Switching audio device while playing.

Stuck notifications after loading a game.

Texture problems when close of some animals and buildings.

Problem reports in gathering groups when pausing.

Group of migrants related issues.

Resources missing when arriving to a new settlement location.

Crash when double-clicking the disband button in an area.

Biface craft specific animation when seated.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next we will implement neolithic agriculture and will improve environmental visuals.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.