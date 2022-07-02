Ancient Cities v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements HOTFIX

v0.2.9.2 Knowledges & requirements
CHANGES:
.0
- Historical knowledges and requirements.
- Cultural hair styles and clothes.
- New buildings : Neolithic roundhouse and Mesolithic menhir.
- New fences : Small & wattle fences.
- New animal : Wild dog.
- New river : Tajo and tributaries.
- New plant : Allium.
- New resources : Roots and Mud.
- Landmarks and Neolithic village in the regional map.
- Food preferences for humans.
- Steam achievents and cloud saved games.
FIXES:
.2
- Shader cache for low, normal and high settings.
- Fences: Do not block pass when broken.
- River mouths of La Sevre Niortaise and Rother in the Ice age.
- Big fireplace now requires logs as fuel.
- Architecture knowledge learning tweaked & fixed.
- Number of tribe members changes related to start year.
- Resources in faction panel ordered by type.
- Starting year is saved in the configuration file.
- Task icons hide also at first press of key 'K'.
.0 .1
- Knowledge learning tweaks.
- Grass growing improved.
- Visual issues in piles, loads, hairs and hats ans effects.
- Switching audio device while playing.
- Stuck notifications after loading a game.
- Texture problems when close of some animals and buildings.
- Problem reports in gathering groups when pausing.
- Group of migrants related issues.
- Resources missing when arriving to a new settlement location.
- Crash when double-clicking the disband button in an area.
- Biface craft specific animation when seated.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next we will implement neolithic agriculture and will improve environmental visuals.
