BUG fix: A) Sometimes the short map will also prompt to open the middle area, this prompt is now canceled; B) Click on the enemy's building, you will not be able to walk there. Now click on the enemy's tower or character to let the protagonist walk over;

Function optimization:

A) The information table has added an entry in the settings, you can enter from the settings

B) The information table has added the function of scrolling and dragging

C) Changelog also adds the ability to drag

D) The prompt information automatically hides the scroll bar if the number of lines is small and there is no need to scroll