UPDATE #22 - Kick Drum!

Hello, VR rockstars!

In this update, we add a different playing style for the drums, allowing you to play with the bass drum.

To play the kick drum, you could bind a USB pedal (like one of those that emulates keyboard keystrokes) to a button to play the kick, or you can also use a VR controller's button.

Numerous other changes have been made to this version. Such as the ability to use the guitar pick by pressing a button on the VR controller, or some graphical and usability improvements.

For example, we have also replaced the text tutorials in the menu with small, more accessible and explanatory videos.

Finally, we have included several fixes and balance improvements to enhance the overall experience.

Below is a brief summary of the main changes: